Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel C. Clausell was taken into custody in northern California July 6 after being wanted for a June 17 Roanoke County road rage case along I-81N.

According to Virginia State Police, he was taken back to Virginia and is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and hit-and-run.

He was driving the same red Mazda 3 with a Colorado license plate of BMU-L57 that police had been looking for. There was a pistol in the glove compartment of the same caliber used in the shooting.

