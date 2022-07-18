Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross drafted 9th overall by Kansas City Royals

LOS ANGELES (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross was selected by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday with the 9th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Cross becomes the highest Hokies draft pick of all time, beating out Joe Saunders, who went 12th overall in 2002.

The junior started all 124 games he played at Virginia Tech, batting .340 with 28 home runs and 93 RBI over three seasons.

Cross was the first two-time All-ACC First Team selection for the Hokies, earning the honor each of the last two seasons.

He was named a First Team All-American by Perfect Game and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional, pushing Virginia Tech to its first-ever super regional.

