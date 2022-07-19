Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

After judge’s order, W.Va.’s abortion clinic resuming care

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a...
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban.(New Voices / Flickr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban.

Communications Director Kaylen Barker says the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is scheduling abortion patients for next week.

Executive director Katie Quiñonez called the decision “a sigh of relief” and said her staff is determined to resume abortions for as long as possible.

West Virginia has a law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison.

Clinic lawyers argued successfully that the old law has been superseded by modern laws regulating abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

Latest News

VA-40 closed in Rocky Mount after crash Tuesday evening
Vermont lawmakers and advocates want to reframe the conversation around the overdose crisis...
New CDC report shows need for equitable approach in overdose prevention
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
COVID activity is high but stable around Roanoke
Watch your pet's paws as that heat builds this weekend.
July 19 - Evening Outlook
Horse and wagon train in Moneta
Horse and wagon train makes its way through Moneta