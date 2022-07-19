Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Water levels at the Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting July 20 and fluctuate throughout the week, according to Appalachian Power.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, told Appalachian Power it might need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Anyone considering doing river activities should monitor AEP’s website for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.