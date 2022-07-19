Bedford County Fair canceled for 2022

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Fair has been canceled for 2022 after not being held since 2019.

The Bedford County Fair Board chose not to go forward with the event this year, hoping for a bigger event in the future. That’s “After receiving public feedback concerning location, size, scope, and attractions desired by the citizens and event stakeholders,” according to a news release.

The biggest obstacle this year, according to the board, has been finding a suitable location with ample on-site parking. While the Bedford Moose Lodge was selected as a site for the 2021 fair, which was also canceled, many people expressed the need for an event space that included on-site parking.

The board is working with county administration to identify possible locations for 2023, as well as “looking into viable ways to organize and execute the fair in the future.”

The 2020 and 2021 fairs were canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The news release says, “The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

