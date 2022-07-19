Country singer Brett Young scheduled for Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Brett Young will perform at Elmwood Park September 30, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Young has released albums such as “Ticket to L.A.,” “Broken Down,” “Brett Young” and “Weekends Look a Little Different These Days.”

The artist has garnered nominations from the ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Rolling Stone magazine calls Young “one of country’s most consistent radio stars.”

General admission tickets are $39 and will go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

