Brett Young to perform at Elmwood Park as Budweiser Summer Series’ final show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular country music artist is coming to our very own Elmwood Park in September.

Country star Brett Young will be the final show of the Budweiser Summer Series.

Young has seven consecutive number one hits and was named “one of country’s most consistent radio stars” by Rolling Stone.

Brett Young will perform at Elmwood Park on September 30 at 9 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

“I think anytime we can get popular artists into the venue it brings in people from outside the area who maybe haven’t been here before or people who maybe live in the area but don’t often come downtown. So, it just gives us a great opportunity to showcase a great venue in the middle of downtown and really show off our downtown overall,” said Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Tickets to the show are $39 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought online.

