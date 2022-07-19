Hometown Local
Covington city treasurer arrested in drug, tax investigation

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot(Alleghany County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The treasurer of the city of Covington has been arrested.

Theresa A. Harrison, 60, was arrested Tuesday by Virginia State Police for three felony counts of Possession of Schedule II narcotics and one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information.

Harrison was released from the Alleghany jail with a $2,500 unsecured bond.

State Police say they will not release further information about the circumstances of the investigation for the time being. A special prosecutor out of Campbell County has been appointed.

Roanoke-based opioid treatment center settles civil case with US