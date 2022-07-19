Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

A dangerous late-week heat wave heads our way

Stray afternoon storms still possible
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Patchy dense fog early
  • Heat wave setting up through the weekend
  • Highs in the mid-upper 90s

We had some pretty strong storms yesterday which dumped a lot of rain in spots, but now we have to deal with the heat and humidity.

Dangerous heat begins to build into the region. Download the WDBJ7 Weather App and turn on notifications!

HEAT WAVE DEVELOPING

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon for many locations. Along with the humidity, the heat index values will be near or above 100° later this week. The humidity levels will drop off a bit by the end of the week as another frontal boundary moves through the region.

Feel like temperatures climb into the triple digits for most of the week.
Feel like temperatures climb into the triple digits for most of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

Our next best chance of showers and storms returns to the area by Thursday. Another frontal boundary will push through the region triggering showers and thunderstorms. It won’t do anything to bring down temperatures, but humidity levels will drop off just a bit.

Our next frontal boundary moves through Thursday triggering more showers and storms.
Our next frontal boundary moves through Thursday triggering more showers and storms.(WDBJ Weather)

Our temperatures soar into the upper 90s by the weekend. We’ll see highs near 97F Saturday and 96F on Sunday. If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool.

Temperatures soar well into the 90s through the weekend.
Temperatures soar well into the 90s through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Hot temperatures are going to be the trend this week as highs climb to the mid-90s.
Passing showers ahead of a late-week heat wave
Storms could bring pockets of heavy rainfall to the area.
Monday, July 18 Midday FastCast
Showers and storms will move across the region this afternoon.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-7/18/22
Watch for a few showers and storms today.
Monday, July 18 Morning FastCast