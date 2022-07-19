A dangerous late-week heat wave heads our way

Patchy dense fog early

Heat wave setting up through the weekend

Highs in the mid-upper 90s

We had some pretty strong storms yesterday which dumped a lot of rain in spots, but now we have to deal with the heat and humidity.

@WDBJ7Weather Storm line looking N from Doe Run Rd in Franklin county. pic.twitter.com/FjB2YSaRLE — Chris White (@chrisvawx) July 18, 2022

Dangerous heat begins to build into the region. Download the WDBJ7 Weather App and turn on notifications!

HEAT WAVE DEVELOPING

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon for many locations. Along with the humidity, the heat index values will be near or above 100° later this week. The humidity levels will drop off a bit by the end of the week as another frontal boundary moves through the region.

Feel like temperatures climb into the triple digits for most of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Our next best chance of showers and storms returns to the area by Thursday. Another frontal boundary will push through the region triggering showers and thunderstorms. It won’t do anything to bring down temperatures, but humidity levels will drop off just a bit.

Our next frontal boundary moves through Thursday triggering more showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Our temperatures soar into the upper 90s by the weekend. We’ll see highs near 97F Saturday and 96F on Sunday. If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool.

Temperatures soar well into the 90s through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.