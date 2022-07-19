Franklin County recognized for tech innovation on digital platforms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County placed fourth in a national competition for use of technology and innovation.

The Center for Digital Government recognizes counties with less than 150,000 people for the best technology practices on government websites in the Annal Digital Counties Survey.

Franklin County was recognized for its use of cyber security techniques, online data base resources and expansion of public library systems.

The county’s director of IT explained how the award is an indicator of progress in technology for residents.

“We are continuously in a state of finding more ways to more efficiently make use of the tax payers money to render the services that we deliver,” John Harrison said. “That’s everything from tax payer services to legal counsel to libraries and parks and rec.”

This is the thirteenth year in a row Franklin County has placed in the national survey competition.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.