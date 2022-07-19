Free and healthy food options offered at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new and unique way people in the community can get access to fresh and healthy foods, for free.

Public libraries are meant to be a resource for the community, butt at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, you can check out more than just books.

In the Floyd Free Fridge, you can find fresh vegetables like carrots, squash, and eggplant.

It’s being filled by Plenty!, which is a local farm and foodbank.

The fridge started at the beginning of the month, and has already needed to be refilled.

“Plenty! has refilled it four or five times now, I think. If I did my math right, I think we’ve given away about four hundred pounds worth of food since we started,” said Joann Verostko, the library’s branch manager.

“One of the things that we were noticing at the time was an increase in folks who were coming to the pantry to get food resources and we recognize that we’re not always there. We don’t operate pantry services over the weekend, but the library is always here, so we thought it was a great opportunity to expand accessibility,” said Nancy Tome, Plenty! Executive Director.

The fridge is a reality thanks to support from the community.

Verostko said they hope to add more fridges to other libraries in the New River Valley.

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The library is closed Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

