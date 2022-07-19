Habitat for Humanity of NRV looking for helping hands

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is looking for help.

The organization has two homes that are being built in Floyd County this week.

In order to get the homeowners back in their homes, the group is looking for volunteers to help build.

There are build days throughout the rest of the week.

“In any volunteer situation here at Habitat, its neighbors helping neighbors and whether it’s a repair project down in Floyd, whether it’s new construction for a new homeowner, all those things go into helping support your community,” Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity of the NRV Jim Drader said.

The groups says anyone over the age of 16 is able to volunteer and you don’t need any certain skill set.

To volunteer click here.

