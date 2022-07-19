Hometown Local
Minor charged with attempted murder after violent incident in Nelson County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A minor was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, after a violent incident in Nelson County Monday afternoon.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Drive in Lovingston.

The office said it received a complaint of a disorder and shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, deputies say they found evidence of a physical confrontation and shots fired into a vehicle.

One adult male and the minor were injured during the physical confrontation. The adult male was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The minor is also charged with shooting at or throwing missiles at a car, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, felonious property damage and reckless handling of a firearm.

The minor is being held at the Lynchburg Detention Center. The office says it believes the incident is isolated and there’s no known threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation.

