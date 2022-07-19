LewisGale Medical Center hosts ribbon cutting for Blue Hills ER

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, LewisGale Medical Center and Roanoke County leaders, and the community, gathered for a ribbon cutting of LewisGale’s second freestanding emergency room.

24-hours a day, 365 days a year medical care. That’s what LewisGale Medical Center wants its new Blue Hills Emergency Room to be able to offer the community.

“Stroke, heart attacks, any kind of emergency conditions that one may have, they are going to be served by board certified emergency medicine physicians and a high quality emergency medicine nursing team,” said Dr. Puneet Chopra, medical director of emergency services.

More than 30 staff members will operate the almost 10,000 square foot facility. Construction and staffing were challenges LewisGale had to overcome before the Blue Hills ER could open.

“It was a challenge but we’ve overcome it as a dedication back to our community to provide this access point for health-care,” said Chopra.

“In the end we got the right people to come work at our place here and the right people are going to take care of our community,” said Alan Fabian, market president for LewisGale Regional Health System.

It all comes back to better medical care access.

“When you have an important medical condition, time matters. So having an access point like this for our community will really make a significant difference and improve outcomes,” said Chopra.

“The location was chosen for those folks from the north and from the west and they can come in and come right down 460. 460 we know is heavily traveled, we also look around here and know that more and more businesses are here. So people a lot of times get their healthcare where they work, this is going to be another opportunity for them to get healthcare where they work,” said Fabian.

The $12 million facility is home to eight private rooms, has the ability to do x-rays, ultra-sounds and more. It’s located at 1423 W. Ruritan Road. It all opens to the community tomorrow.

