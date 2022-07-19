Man, 81, fights off attempted carjacker: ‘The Lord is with me’

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSOC) - A grandfather in North Carolina says he’s still hurting after fighting off an attempted carjacking by a suspect whom authorities say was running from police.

Clarence Jones, 81, didn’t get a chance to play the lottery when he pulled up to a Citgo in Gastonia, but he still feels fortunate. He soon found out he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s rough out here now,” Jones said. “The Lord is with me.”

Police say 30-year-old Jared Clinton escaped police in a stolen car. He ditched it at the gas station and was trying to take other cars in the parking lot as officers closed in.

“Somebody said, ‘Here come the police,” Jones said.

Police say that’s when Clinton saw Jones in his red Kia with the door partially open and the window down. Jones says the suspect grabbed his door with one hand, reached through the window and grabbed him by his shirt.

“He was cussing, and he tried to come snatch at my door on the right side. Then, when he went to pull it, I pulled it,” Jones said. “He was trying to pull the door open and me, too.”

Suddenly, Jones was in a tug-of-war with a man almost a third his age and desperate to get away from officers about to pounce.

“I just got so mad and whatever it was. I just done the best I can,” Jones said.

The 81-year-old says he put the car in reverse, stopped hard then drove forward. That shook Clinton free, and police moved in to arrest him.

Jones says his shoulder is still sore after the incident, but he is otherwise OK. He says he has lived in the Gastonia community for 50 years and never had anything like this happen to him.

“If It wasn’t for the Lord, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.

Clinton is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.