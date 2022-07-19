Man arrested after shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man was arrested Tuesday for shooting a 42-year-old man Sunday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they were notified at 6:50 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the area of Memorial Dr between North Ridge St and Poplar St.

The unnamed victim arrived at SOVAH Danville emergency room shortly after with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had been shot after leaving a convenience store.

19-year-old Jahsun Le’Andre Townes was arrested at an apartment on Springfield Rd, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in a public place and wearing a mask while committing the crimes.

Townes was held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.