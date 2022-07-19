Martinsville Harvest Youth Board grants $5,000 to a reading program for local schools

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville and Henry County Schools are getting a new reading project this school year.

Racquets for Reading is a program that prepares children to read at or above their grade level by third grade.

Quickstart Tennis of Central Virginia started the project during the pandemic when they could no longer teach tennis.

Students on the Martinsville Harvest Youth Board funded a $5,000 grant to bring Racquets to Reading to local schools.

“We want to help make sure that everyone has a fair chance to get the books they need to establish those skills they need for reading. That way, no one falls behind and that everyone is able to make those benchmarks in kindergarten, third grade, and beyond,” said Piper Doughton, chairman for the Harvest Youth Board.

The funds from the grant will be given to teachers to purchase books from Scholastic for their classroom.

The children will also be able to take the books home so they can continue to read outside of school.

Classrooms will also receive free “I love reading” stickers, bookmarks and pins as part of the program.

