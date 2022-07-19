Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Martinsville Harvest Youth Board grants $5,000 to a reading program for local schools

books generic
books generic(MGN)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville and Henry County Schools are getting a new reading project this school year.

Racquets for Reading is a program that prepares children to read at or above their grade level by third grade.

Quickstart Tennis of Central Virginia started the project during the pandemic when they could no longer teach tennis.

Students on the Martinsville Harvest Youth Board funded a $5,000 grant to bring Racquets to Reading to local schools.

“We want to help make sure that everyone has a fair chance to get the books they need to establish those skills they need for reading. That way, no one falls behind and that everyone is able to make those benchmarks in kindergarten, third grade, and beyond,” said Piper Doughton, chairman for the Harvest Youth Board.

The funds from the grant will be given to teachers to purchase books from Scholastic for their classroom.

The children will also be able to take the books home so they can continue to read outside of school.

Classrooms will also receive free “I love reading” stickers, bookmarks and pins as part of the program.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
One dead after Sunday morning Amherst Co. crash
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

Racquets For Reading
Hometown Police Giving Back To Students
Back-to-school immunizations offered at Roanoke-area clinics
Image depicting traffic cones
Hometown schools, teachers, students earn awards for traffic safety awareness efforts