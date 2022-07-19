Montgomery County farm and winery for sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Beliveau Farm in Montgomery County say they’re ready for the next phase of their lives and are getting ready to sell the property.

It’s currently listed at $6.5 million for 70 acres of the property.

“I think we’ve really added to the cultural experience of Montgomery County in this area of Virginia,” said co-owner Yvan Beliveau.

He and his wife, Joyce Beliveau, bought the property in 2001. Since then, they’ve opened up a winery, vineyard, bed and breakfast, brewery, lavender farm and an event space on 165 acres.

“The property is listed with 75 acres which includes all the vineyards,” Yvan Beliveau said. “It includes all the facilities.”

If 75 acres isn’t enough space for the next owner, there’s an option to buy an additional 95 acres.

“Ivan and I will miss it very much. But we know that we have to go forward with this change in our life.”

The property is currently listed and the owners expect it to take some time to sell. In the meantime they’re cherishing the memories they’ve made on this property.

“It has nothing, almost nothing like it was before except the beauty and the mountains, which have always been here will be here,” Yvan Beliveau said.

“We’re just so glad that we went forward and created this in the New River Valley,” Joyce Beliveau said. “It’s been such an adventure for Yvan and I and we’re just so proud of what we’ve created and we hope that it’s continued on for many years by whoever does buy this property.”

