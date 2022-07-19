Hometown Local
No charges for Bedford deputies in shooting of woman

WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies won’t be charged for the fatal shooting of a woman who came out of a burning home with a gun.

Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk died after deputies and conservation police shot her after a standoff in 2021.

The incident took place November 7, 2021, when a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police officer tried to stop a woman who was not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the motorcycle did not have a license plate displayed.

Police say the woman, identified as 29-year-old Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk of Goodview, refused to stop after the officer turned on his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The woman stopped at a home on Afton Lane in the Goodview community and went inside, according to police. State Police say the officer then tried to make contact with the woman, but there was no response.

As he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots fired from inside the home and requested help from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. Police say after several hours of trying to make verbal contact with Clevenger-Kirk, she began setting fires inside the house.

The next morning, police say she walked out of the home with a handgun. State Police say that’s when Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies and the DWR Conservation Police Officer fired their weapons.

Here is the full statement and conclusion from Nance’s office:


