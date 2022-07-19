Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need.

No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says his party’s push is about inflation and public health.

Their remarks come as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks.

Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he’s wanted.

Biden had hoped the measure would also address climate change, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has blocked that.

