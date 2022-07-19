Hometown Local
Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan

FILE - Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., joined at right by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes a question during a news conference following a closed-door policy lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, May 24, 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need. Durbin says his party's push is about inflation and public health.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need.

No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says his party’s push is about inflation and public health.

Their remarks come as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks.

Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he’s wanted.

Biden had hoped the measure would also address climate change, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has blocked that.

