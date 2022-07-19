Roanoke-based opioid treatment center settles civil case with US

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Roanoke-based opioid treatment center has agreed to pay $348,934 to resolve allegations that it “violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for addiction treatment services that were not provided by the required licensed individuals,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Virginia Treatment Center, LLC, doing business as Roanoke Comprehensive Treatment Center (RCTC) in Roanoke, agreed to the payment.

RCTC is a subsidiary of Acadia healthcare, which provides outpatient treatment, including medication-assisted treatment for adults suffering from opioid addiction, and is still in business on Hershberger Road.

“At a time when addiction disorder is running rampant in many Virginia communities, we must continue to be vigilant in holding accountable those who seek to defraud Medicaid through fraudulent billing schemes like this one,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

The allegations involved claims that RCTC billed Virginia Medicaid from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020 for counseling to patients that was not provided by credentialed addiction treatment professionals, according to Kavanaugh. RCTC was required to conducted face-to-face counselling sessions for its patients. During that period, RCTC billed Medicaid for counseling services by people who were not credentialed, as though the counseling had been provided by properly-credentialed addiction professionals.

“I’m glad that my office, in coordination with our partners in the Western District Attorney’s Office and Department of Health and Human Services, was able to reach a reasonable settlement with the Roanoke Comprehensive Treatment Center for allegedly billing Medicaid for addiction treatment services not provided by licensed officials. This is yet another example of the outstanding relationship between Virginia state and federal partners, and we’re continually grateful for their assistance,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares

“Both insurers and patients can be misled when health care entities bill for services as if they were performed by individuals with certain credentials but, in reality, were furnished by less-qualified personnel,” said Special Agent in Charge Maureen R. Dixon of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “To protect the integrity of federal health care funds, HHS-OIG and our law enforcement partners remain insistent that providers charging programs such as Medicaid do so accurately and transparently.”

