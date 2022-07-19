Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Second Lynchburg PD officer charged in assault case

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022.

A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.

Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave with pay and remains in that status pending the results of the criminal investigation and the outcome of an internal investigation. She has served with LPD ten years and holds the rank of Police Officer III, assigned as a detective in the Forensics Unit.

Brian Smith, a 19-year employee of the department, was charged by Virginia State Police with one count of assault and battery and one count of trespassing. According to state police, both charges are misdemeanors, so no mugshot was taken in accordance with state law.

Lynchburg Police received a 911 call May 19 about an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers determined Brian Smith, off-duty at the time, had been involved in the incident, according to police.

One of the people involved in the incident, the circumstances of which have not been released, obtained a protective order against Smith. Smith also obtained a protective order and warrant for assault and battery against that person, as well as a second involved person.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Reggae by the River this Saturday at Buchanan Town Park
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site