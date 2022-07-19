Second Lynchburg PD officer charged in assault case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022.

A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.

Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave with pay and remains in that status pending the results of the criminal investigation and the outcome of an internal investigation. She has served with LPD ten years and holds the rank of Police Officer III, assigned as a detective in the Forensics Unit.

Brian Smith, a 19-year employee of the department, was charged by Virginia State Police with one count of assault and battery and one count of trespassing. According to state police, both charges are misdemeanors, so no mugshot was taken in accordance with state law.

Lynchburg Police received a 911 call May 19 about an assault in the Boonsboro area of the city. Officers determined Brian Smith, off-duty at the time, had been involved in the incident, according to police.

One of the people involved in the incident, the circumstances of which have not been released, obtained a protective order against Smith. Smith also obtained a protective order and warrant for assault and battery against that person, as well as a second involved person.

