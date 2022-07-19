Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two women were arrested after larceny was reported at a Franklin County residential construction site in the 100 block of Windridge Parkway in Hardy around 4 a.m. Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible Breaking and Entering in progress, with the caller providing subject identifiers and a description of a vehicle involved. They also relayed what direction the vehicle was headed.

A deputy responded and stopped the driver.

Magen Shea Rader, 34 of Roanoke, and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 of Roanoke, were arrested in the vehicle that was found to be stolen out of Vinton. It included items related to the construction site larceny, as well as items that appear to be from other larcenies.

Rader is charged with Petit Larceny under $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods - $200 or more. She was also served on an outstanding Alleghany County warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs. Rader is being held on a secured bond of $5,000.

Campbell is charged with Petit Larceny under $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny >$1,000. She is being held on a secured bond of $2,500.

There could be additional charges.

