Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Three-time National Champion horse puts on skills showcase in Bedford County

Checkers the horse
Checkers the horse(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks got the chance to meet a multi-time National Champion Tuesday morning.

Checkers the horse is a three-time mountain trail national champion, and his skills were on display at the Coyote Crossing Equestrian Center.

The obstacle course included a swinging bridge, beams, logs, and a pond. His owner, Mark Bolender, says they do showcases like this to expose people to the unique discipline, and hopefully foster a passion for it.

“We’re just trying to get people excited to see what can be done with a horse, and this discipline is for the recreational rider. It’s a practical discipline,” describes Bolender. “Any level of rider or horsemanship, we have something for you. The precision it takes is phenomenal.”

Checkers is also a Breyer model horse, having his likeness preserved in plastic with other accomplished horses.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.
‘90-Day Fiance’ star wanted for murder has ties to Virginia
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Suspect in custody after June Roanoke Co. road rage case
Keley Davis
Family remembers Blacksburg man killed in crash in Botetourt County
Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

Latest News

Roanoke-based opioid treatment center settles civil case with US
Jahsun Le'Andre Townes, arrested in Danville.
Man arrested after shooting in Danville
Tuesday Midday Update
AEP
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams