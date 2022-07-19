Three-time National Champion horse puts on skills showcase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks got the chance to meet a multi-time National Champion Tuesday morning.

Checkers the horse is a three-time mountain trail national champion, and his skills were on display at the Coyote Crossing Equestrian Center.

The obstacle course included a swinging bridge, beams, logs, and a pond. His owner, Mark Bolender, says they do showcases like this to expose people to the unique discipline, and hopefully foster a passion for it.

“We’re just trying to get people excited to see what can be done with a horse, and this discipline is for the recreational rider. It’s a practical discipline,” describes Bolender. “Any level of rider or horsemanship, we have something for you. The precision it takes is phenomenal.”

Checkers is also a Breyer model horse, having his likeness preserved in plastic with other accomplished horses.

