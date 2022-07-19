Two Mill Mountain Zoo animals pass away

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Mill Mountain Zoo Release) - Two animals at Mill Mountain Zoo have died. The zoo announced Tuesday the passing of red wolf Agro and bald eagle Eleanor.

“Agro arrived in 2011 with her sister wolf, Shy, as part of a recommended transfer from the Red Wolf captive management program with zoos,” said Robin Lentz, current Director of Animal Programs. Lentz welcomed both wolves when they first arrived at Mill Mountain Zoo.

A statement from the zoo reads, “Unlike her zoo name might imply, Agro was always accepting toward her caregivers. She possessed a calm and curious nature. Her life’s path, like that of so many red wolves, was a winding one. In 2016, she was transferred to the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, NY and then returned a year later after a failed breeding attempt with none other than one of the Zoo’s current males, Moose. Mill Mountain Zoo has also been home to both of her brothers, Colt and Dante.”

No specific age was announced, but the zoo says Agro was cared for by humans for over 15 years, “long beyond the life expectancy of a red wolf living in the wild.”

A sudden illness in mid-June impacted her ability to exhibit normal behaviors, according to the zoo, saying, “When treatments failed to improve her condition, the Zoo veterinarian and staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanized her.”

The zoo also lost Eleanor, one of its bald eagles, saying the passing was unexpected. The zoo is awaiting results of a necropsy. Because she was injured as an adult eagle, the zoo says, it is difficult to know how old Eleanor may have been, but bald eagles have a lifespan of up to 40 years.

“Eleanor arrived at the zoo in 2018 after a fractured wing left her unable to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild. She was smaller than her exhibit companion, Elsie, and could frequently be heard vocalizing whenever guests were on the viewing deck,” said Lentz.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.