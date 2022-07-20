Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Two Mill Mountain Zoo animals pass away
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

Latest News

Fundraising Group Set Up for Potential Park Projects
Fundraising Group Set Up for Potential Park Projects
Pittsylvania County Updating Zoning Ordinance
Pittsylvania County Updating Zoning Ordinance
Pittsylvania County Looking for Administrator
Pittsylvania County Looking for Administrator
Sen. Kaine Supports Chips Act for America
Sen. Kaine Supports Chips Act for America
Roanoke Workforce Development Program Created
Roanoke Workforce Development Program Created