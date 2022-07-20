Hometown Local
Elevation Roanoke looking for volunteers to help pack meals

Elevation Roanoke
Elevation Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church organization in one of our hometowns needs your help packing thousands of meals for people in need.

Elevation Roanoke is hoping to pack forty thousand meals this Saturday, July 23rd.

The church is teaming up with Rise Against Hunger to pack those meals that will be distributed around the world to people facing food insecurities.

It’s part of the church’s Love Week in which the church partners with local non-profits to give back to the community.

“It’s wide open to the community. You don’t have to be part of our church to do this. Anyone can come. This is an opportunity for you to help make a difference and after coming through COVID and everything, more than ever we want to be the type of people, the type of community that invests into others,” said David Shearer, Elevation Church Roanoke Campus Pastor.

The food packing event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, and there are other events going on throughout next week.

For more information click here.

