Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Hiker rescued on Sharp Top Mountain after passing out

Sharp Top Mountain rescue
Sharp Top Mountain rescue(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a situation first responders are saying could have been a whole lot worse when they responded to Sharp Top Mountain to rescue a hiker Wednesday.

“It’s such a relief,” says Lt. Alex Mckinney of the Bedford Fire Department.

No injuries were reported after a hiker rescue on Sharp Top Mountain. Bedford Fire and Bedford County Fire and Rescue went to the mountain Wednesday morning following a call that a woman had passed out at the summit.

“It was more of a medical emergency; she was very dehydrated and passed out and didn’t feel safe walking down on her own,” he adds.

After driving up the mountain and more than a ten-minute hike, first responders found the hiker.

“She was awake. She was alert and talking to us, but you could tell she was kind of pale and just didn’t feel very well,” explains Lt. Mckinney. “I’d say probably the majority of it was heat-related. Heat and humidity together, because you can’t sweat like you’re supposed to; it makes you dehydrated a lot quicker.”

Hydration is key to their own safety when rescuing others, especially on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

“From the moment we get the call and we’re dispatched, we start gaining rehab into the truck. We drink water, we drink Gatorade, we have hydration packs that we’ll drink and take with us up to the top of the mountain,” he continues.

Lt. Mckinney says crews visit Sharp Top once or twice a week during peak hiking season. They’re grateful that Wednesday, no one was hurt.

“There are a lot if instances like these where people pass out or trip or they fall, there’s some pretty significant trauma and we have to fly people out from out here. It can get bad really quick.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Two Mill Mountain Zoo animals pass away
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Big Spring Mill products
Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

Latest News

Pet Talk: July 20, 2022
Pet Talk: July 20, 2022
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as the panel holds a markup on the...
Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years
Austen Tyler Carson mugshot
Man arrested for death of woman found shot on porch
Richard Zajda-Reported missing from Virginia Beach
Senior Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Virginia man