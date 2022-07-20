Hometown Local
Hot and humid weather continues to build in

Stray afternoon storms still possible
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
  • Heat wave setting up through the weekend
  • Scattered storms Thursday
  • Feels like 105-110° this weekend

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday. Along with the humidity, the heat index values will be nearing 100°. We can’t totally rule out a stray storm, but most stay dry today.

THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Our next best chance of showers and storms returns to the area by Thursday as another cold front moves in. Models have been trending toward isolated coverage. Humidity levels may drop some, but the temperatures climb even higher into the weekend. Afternoon highs climb to the mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND

Our temperatures soar into the upper 90s by the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach 100°. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 105-110°.

If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool.

Check out additional tips for Keeping Your Cool during the hot weather.

Highs soar into the 90s.
Highs soar into the 90s.

NEXT WEEK

The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday.

We stay in the 90s through most of next week as well.
We stay in the 90s through most of next week as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

