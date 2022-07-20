Husband charged with first-degree murder in connection to wife’s disappearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The husband of a missing Newport News woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to her disappearance.

On Sunday, July 17, Shanita Mikell Eure’s family reported her missing after they could not make contact with her. Eure’s family says Shanita’s lack of communication with them is unusual.

Eure was at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News Sunday morning. She left the church shortly after 9 a.m., planning on returning for the second service but never showed up.

This information led investigators to believe she was possibly endangered, so state police issued a missing person alert.

Eure was last seen around 9:40 a.m. leaving her house with her husband. Police found the car they were driving in Hampton Monday afternoon, where investigators found additional evidence that changed the missing adult investigation to a homicide investigation.

49-year-old Adrian Salvatore Lewis of Newport News attempted to flee the United States to Montego Bay, Jamaica Monday morning at Washington Dulles International Airport. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered he was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance. CBP and HSI detained Lewis and took him to CBP’s inspection station where he was held in a detention cell. CBP and HSI agents searched Lewis’ luggage and found his wife’s passport and credit cards.

Lewis was escorted out of the airport by HSI special agents and Newport News Police detectives around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The Newport News Police Department is still working to find Eure’s body. The search has been narrowed to a few specific locations, and police are not seeking the public’s help to preserve evidence.

“My heart goes out to Mrs. Eure’s family, especially her children, as well as the Gethsemane Baptist Church community,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “We are doing everything we can to find her and bring her loved ones some closure.”

