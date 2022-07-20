Brewery supporting Christiansburg-raised runner’s Olympic dream

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Proceeds from one of Iron Tree Brewing’s newest beers is supporting the Olympic dreams of Christiansburg-born and raised runner, Carmen Graves.

She’s a “blue collar runner,” a term given to runners who are unsponsored.

To help fund her Olympic training, Iron Tree brewed a collaboration beer for her. It’s a session IPA called “Blue Collar Runner.”

Proceeds from the beer go back to her training.

“She’s a Christiansburg native, so we wanted to help give back out to the community that’s been giving well to us, and just build upon that,” said the owner of Iron Tree Brewing, Seth Locklear. “She has a lot of costs with training and racing fees that she’s been paying for out of pocket and so our hope is to help alleviate that.”

Iron Tree says since the beer has been on tap, its been one of the brewery’s best sellers.

If you don’t like IPA’s there are other ways you can donate inside the brewery.

