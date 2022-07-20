Man arrested for death of woman found shot on porch

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody for the death of a woman in Halifax County Tuesday night.

19-year-old Austen Tyler Carson has been charged with second-degree murder.

About 9:40 p.m. July 19, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting in the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to Halifax County Sheriff Fred S. Clark. Deputies found a woman lying on the front porch of the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Carson, who lives at the same address, was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, where he is being held without bond. More charges are pending, according to Clark.

A deputy from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, along with his K9 Unit, found guns in the woods near the home; one of the guns is believed to have been used in the shooting, according to Clark.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Burton or Investigator Sam Edmonds at 434-476-3339.

Halifax Police, Virginia State Police, The Halifax County/South Boston Task Force and personnel from Halifax County Rescue assisted in the investigation.

