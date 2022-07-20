Hometown Local
Pittsylvania County is in search of new administrator

Pittsylvania County Administration office
Pittsylvania County Administration office(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County’s national search for a new administrator continues.

The search to find a new administrator began last week after the Board of Supervisors discussed expectations for the position.

The application including those expectations will be up the first week of August.

“Basically the administrator is responsible for implementing the goals and priorities of the Board of Supervisors. They carry out the direction that the county is supposed to go. It’s really important for moving things forward into the future,” said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County .

Officials say if all goes to plan, the position will be filled by late November.

