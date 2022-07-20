Pittsylvania County rezoning to go into effect in 2024

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The zoning ordinance affecting how land may be used in Pittsylvania County was originally put into place in 1991.

The Board of supervisors signed a contract to update it.

“Obviously a lot of changes have happened in 30 years when it comes to how people use property. Basically, zoning is intended to make sure that development can happen in a safe way and in a way where no one is being impacted negatively by what someone else is doing.” said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County.

Ayers says rezoning is a long process and it’s too early to know what areas will be impacted the most.

The county will soon be sending out surveys and hold meetings to receive input from the community on the rezoning.

“We definitely want the community involved and we want to have community input throughout this process,” said Ayers. “It’s important that we know what people’s expectations are and their pain points with the current ordinance, so that we can do the best we can to come up with an ordinance that works with everybody moving forward.”

Ayers says the main focus is safety and convenience.

“Whether it be commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, all of those different use groups have different regulations,” said Ayers. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that those things are happening safely and in a way that doesn’t negatively impact property owners.”

Drafting of the new zoning ordinance will begin this fall.

The rezoning updates are expected to be in place by April 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.