Roanoke Parks Foundation looks to bring new projects into community parks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four new park projects could be coming to the Roanoke Valley. The city announced the formation of the Roanoke Parks Foundation to help fundraise the money for the outdoor projects.

Roanoke Parks Foundation has a few plans for the community’s outdoors. One plan is to add an overnight campground to Carvins Cove for hikers, boaters and kayakers to extend their visits.

Roanoke City’s Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator explained a rock climbing sculpture for families is the first project on the foundation’s list.

“It’s like a structure that’s made to look like a natural rock feature that’s good for multiple ages to climb on,” Molly Hagan said. “They’re hoping to put that in Wasena Park.”

An in-river kayak park is also coming to Wasena Park. The director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation explained how the upcoming projects are designed to help bring more tourists to Roanoke.

“It’s appealing to residents that live here and can take advantage of it all the time,” Michael Clark said. “But it’s also a draw for folks that are visiting the area or are considering relocating to Roanoke.”

Another project is to expand the trails on Mill Mountain and improve the current paths.

“Our parks kind of got a lot of extra love during the pandemic because it was a great refuge that you could be outside and be safe,” Hagan said. “The resource is being recognized as being important across the city and we’re really being able to invest more and make them even better.”

The foundation is starting fundraising efforts from local businesses and Roanoke residents to help achieve the $80 million goal.

“I think it’s a really great example of how our community loves its parks and wants to give back,” Hagan said. “That’s kind of the whole point of the foundation, it’s individuals, it’s members of the community who really care and want to see more in our parks.”

The in-river kayak park is set to be completed at Wasena Park by 2026.

