Senior Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Virginia man

Richard Zajda-Reported missing from Virginia Beach(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police are looking for Richard Zajda, 87. He is white, 5′11″ and 220 pounds, according to police, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen July 19 in the 3000 block of Bowling Green Drive in Virginia Beach. He may be driving a gray 2001 Ford F150 pickup with Virginia license plates 58880H.

Police say Zajda suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.

