Vinton man sentenced for killing two people

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man has been sentenced for the murders of two people in Roanoke in 2020.

William Ray was convicted in May 2022 of killing Eric Surface and April Barnicoat.

July 19, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison on one count of first-degree murder, with 15 years suspended, and 30 years prison on the second count, with another 15 years suspended, meaning 50 years in prison.

In March 2020, police found the bodies of Surface and Barnicoat in an apartment on Queen Ann Drive in the Jamestown Place Apartments while responding to a possible abduction and a well-being check. Ray knew both victims.

