Workforce development program aims to help businesses and unemployed Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board launched a new program Wednesday to help with the city’s staffing shortages and employment barriers.

The Star City Works program is providing training programs to unemployed workers to fill some of the open positions in businesses. The initiative is also working with businesses to offset the costs of hiring more employees during the labor shortage.

The organization’s executive director explained Star City Works will also help potential employees with childcare costs to get back into the workforce.

“I think the impact is we’ll not only be able to help fill some of those employment opportunities that have been vacant for quite some time with the Roanoke city businesses, but also be able to help folks who may not have been able to consider going back to work because of those barriers they have,” Morgan Romeo said.

Star City Works funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city of Roanoke is dedicating $3 million of the ARPA funds to the new program.

