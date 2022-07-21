Botetourt County Libraries brings inflatable and portable planetarium for children

BOTETOURT CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of kids lined up to go inside The StarLab this past week to learn about constellations and the visibility of stars.

StarLab is an inflatable and portable planetarium giving people the opportunity to view the night sky. Kids can also learn how much light pollution affects the visibility of constellations. Botetourt County Libraries was finally able to host these events after it was postponed many times due to the pandemic.

Botetourt County Libraries Blue Ridge Branch Manager Jaime Duval says they are excited to bring the planetarium to educate kids, especially after the historic James Webb telescope.

“We really want to get kids interested in Space and Science and just kinda pique their interest in it. So, this is a great way a little teaser. You know we don’t have planetariums all around us,” said Duval. “It’s not always easy accessible for parents with small kids. So, this is a great way to just get them introduce to it and show them a different area of study.”

Duval says they are hoping to start an astronomy club for kids in the near future.

