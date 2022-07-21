Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Botetourt County Libraries brings inflatable and portable planetarium for children

The StarLab is an inflatable and portable planetarium.
The StarLab is an inflatable and portable planetarium.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of kids lined up to go inside The StarLab this past week to learn about constellations and the visibility of stars.

StarLab is an inflatable and portable planetarium giving people the opportunity to view the night sky. Kids can also learn how much light pollution affects the visibility of constellations. Botetourt County Libraries was finally able to host these events after it was postponed many times due to the pandemic.

Botetourt County Libraries Blue Ridge Branch Manager Jaime Duval says they are excited to bring the planetarium to educate kids, especially after the historic James Webb telescope.

“We really want to get kids interested in Space and Science and just kinda pique their interest in it. So, this is a great way a little teaser. You know we don’t have planetariums all around us,” said Duval. “It’s not always easy accessible for parents with small kids. So, this is a great way to just get them introduce to it and show them a different area of study.”

Duval says they are hoping to start an astronomy club for kids in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man sentenced for killing two people

Latest News

A duck and goose were released into the wild on July 21
Duck and goose released back into wild
Pulaski will start enforcing its 2 hour parking rules
Town of Pulaski to start enforcing parking time violations
Ryland Zaborowski
Pulaski River Turtle advocates for autism awareness
Pittsylvania County Administration office
Pittsylvania County in search of new administrator