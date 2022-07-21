Hometown Local
Central Shenandoah Health District is ending family planning services due to funding cuts

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is no longer offering family planning services after July 20, according to the district, which says the cut is due to recent federal funding cuts.

Services that will not be impacted include the distribution of free condoms, as well as sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment.

The district says the affected services are funded through Title X Family Planning, a federal grant program created to provide comprehensive and confidential family planning including contraception and pregnancy counseling, breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, and pregnancy diagnosis.

The Virginia Department of Health received a $1,150,000 reduction in Title X funds extending through early 2023. The lack of this funding source impacts the ability of local health districts to continue providing these services, according to Shenandoah.

“We understand the importance of these services and how much our community depends on them,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, Interim Health Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District. “While we no longer have the needed resources, other providers within the health district will continue to serve individuals in need of family planning services.”

The health district has already notified its patients about the discontinuation of family planning services. The district says patients were also provided with a comprehensive list of local providers, including the Rockbridge Area Health Center and Healthy Communities Health Centers, which offer similar services.

