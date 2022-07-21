Duck and goose released back into wild

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A duck and a goose were reunited with their natural environment July 21.

Both animals were released at Virginia Tech’s Duckpond after spending time in the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The mallard duck was admitted to the center May 27 after Virginia Tech staff members found it immobile on the pavement.

The Wildlife Center discovered the duck was emaciated, missing feathers and tailless, and had a broken leg.

The duck can now fully walk, swim and fly.

The goose was found alone as a gosling.

The Wildlife Center admitted the gosling in April and raised it until it was released.

Both birds are now back in the wild and will live the rest of their days near the Duckpond.

