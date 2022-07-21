Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Duck and goose released back into wild

A duck and goose were released into the wild on July 21
A duck and goose were released into the wild on July 21(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A duck and a goose were reunited with their natural environment July 21.

Both animals were released at Virginia Tech’s Duckpond after spending time in the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The mallard duck was admitted to the center May 27 after Virginia Tech staff members found it immobile on the pavement.

The Wildlife Center discovered the duck was emaciated, missing feathers and tailless, and had a broken leg.

The duck can now fully walk, swim and fly.

The goose was found alone as a gosling.

The Wildlife Center admitted the gosling in April and raised it until it was released.

Both birds are now back in the wild and will live the rest of their days near the Duckpond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man sentenced for killing two people

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Mister Goodies Ice Cream
Hometown Eats: Mister Goodies Ice Cream
Kroger looking to hire for all Virginia stores
Pulaski will start enforcing its 2 hour parking rules
Town of Pulaski to start enforcing parking time violations
Construction is underway on Pulaski's mountain bike park
Pulaski mountain bike park taking shape