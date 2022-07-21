A few showers and storms; heat wave intensifies this weekend

Heat wave setting up through the weekend

Scattered storms today

Feels like 105-110° this weekend

We’re monitoring our next cold front which is headed our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing upstream and will likely weaken some as they enter the area from the west this morning. Should any stronger storms make it over the mountains, they may bring gusty winds and brief downpours along with a rumble of thunder. We could see a few stronger storms again in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center ha splaced the eastern part of our area under a Margianl Risk of severe weather this afternoon.

Watch out for a few showers and storms today. (WDBJ Weather)

A few stronger storms are possible this afternoon.

THURSDAY COLD FRONT

A cold front will move southeast across the region on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and downpours. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid 90s in the Piedmont. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND

Our temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s by the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach 100°. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 105-110°.

If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool.

Check out additional tips for Keeping Your Cool during the hot weather.

The heat index may top 100° this weekend. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday.

Temperatures remain in the 90s through next week. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

