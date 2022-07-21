Hometown Eats: Mister Goodies Ice Cream

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve driven down Timberlake Road in Lynchburg in the last 18 years, you’ve likely noticed a huge, inflatable soft serve ice cream cone on top of Mister Goodies Ice Cream trailer.

“Babies who came here 18 years ago to get their first ice cream cone, now they’re graduating from college,” said owner Andrew Ulrich. “We found this lot on Timberlake Road, it was the last spot we could find, and we ultimately decided on this location and the rest is history.”

When Andrew and his parents, Doug and Ronda, moved to Lynchburg from Winchester, something they loved wasn’t anywhere to be found in the Hill City, an ice cream trailer.

“Wow there’s nothing like that down here,” Ulrich shockingly said.

Mister Goodies Ice Cream was born. The family got the original trailer off eBay, then upgraded to more space in 2017 to sling countless frozen combos to droves of loyal customers.

“When you consider all the milkshake flavors, all the storm flavors, all the sundaes, I mean a thousand different combinations,” joked Ulrich.

Each week, Mister Goodies Facebook page posts the “flavor of the week,” which is a concept the Ulrich family will discuss around the dinner table while considering numerous requests from loyal customers about what flavors they’d like to try. They also cater to a vegan diet.

“Eight flavors of dairy-free ice cream and two flavors of Dole whip,” said Ulrich.

Even though there are so many flavor roads to travel, they do the classics right. For instance, Andrew says the top seller is the hot fudge brownie sundae. They also take lots of pride in their original Dreamsicle flavor of orange sherbet and vanilla.

While not everyone will agree on what flavor combo is the best, everyone comes to common ground when discussing the memories made in this parking lot.

“We’ve had people literally get engaged at Mister Goodies,” said Ulrich.

And maybe what Mister Goodies does best is Christmas in July, which started about 10 years ago to raise money for the Salvation Army of Lynchburg, plus you get free ice cream if you wear Christmas gear from 6-9 p.m. July 25!

“We’ll have a bell ringer here. We’ll have Santa here and we play Christmas music and have Christmas-themed desserts,” said Ulrich.

Mister Goodies matches monetary donations up to $1,000 for Christmas in July.

Now 32, Andrew has to pinch himself sometimes thinking how much this place means to people.

“Something that just started out as a little ice cream stand that we found on eBay, 18 years ago, has grown to have such an effect on the community and we’re just so humbled by it,” Ulrich proudly said.

Mister Goodies Ice Cream is a hometown eat bringing Christmas joy to customers year-round. It’s at 21556 Timberlake Road in Lynchburg.

