HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Brand New Day: A Celebration of Unity” coming to Elmwood Park

Virginia Children’s Theatre is presenting the summer concert August 6th and 7th
Outdoor concert to be held August 6 and 7 at the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre
Outdoor concert to be held August 6 and 7 at the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre(Virginia Children's Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia Children’s Theatre, “Brand New Day: A Celebration of Unity” will use family-friendly children’s literature and favorite musical theatre tunes to bring the audience together, in order to celebrate life as one unified community.

Through this concert, VCT plans to celebrate unity, by focusing on cultural diversity as well as LGBTQ diversity.

They say audiences will get to enjoy songs from “Footloose,” “Waitress,” “Big Fish,” “Godspell,” “Hairspray” and more.

Performances are scheduled in the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre in Roanoke on Saturday, August 6th at 7 pm, and Sunday, August 7th at 2 and 5 pm.

For a link to purchase tickets, click here.

