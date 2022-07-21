HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Brand New Day: A Celebration of Unity” coming to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia Children’s Theatre, “Brand New Day: A Celebration of Unity” will use family-friendly children’s literature and favorite musical theatre tunes to bring the audience together, in order to celebrate life as one unified community.

Through this concert, VCT plans to celebrate unity, by focusing on cultural diversity as well as LGBTQ diversity.

They say audiences will get to enjoy songs from “Footloose,” “Waitress,” “Big Fish,” “Godspell,” “Hairspray” and more.

Performances are scheduled in the Elmwood Park Amphitheatre in Roanoke on Saturday, August 6th at 7 pm, and Sunday, August 7th at 2 and 5 pm.

