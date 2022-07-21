Hometown Local
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump

Kinzinger and panel expected to reveal what Trump was doing as the Capitol attack unfolded.
Adam Kinzinger quote
Adam Kinzinger quote(CBS News: Face the Nation)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the past six hearings, the American people have learned what led up to January 6th. Now, they’ll learn what Donald Trump was doing while the attack on the Capitol was unfolding.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said “the president didn’t do very much, but gleefully watch television.”

Kinzinger says it was as an angry mob breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“What was he not doing in trying to stop what was unfolding at the Capitol,” said Molly Reynolds, a Senior Fellow for the Brookings Institution.

Reynolds is researching the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Reynolds says as one of two Republicans on the panel, Kinzinger has played a prominent role in revealing former President Donald Trump’s potential role in the attack.

“He’s been the lead questioner in a couple of these hearings,” said Reynolds. “A very public face. A public part of this investigation.”

Reynolds says she isn’t sure if Kinzinger will take a lead role in Thursday’s questioning, or if this will officially be the panel’s last primetime hearing.

“There’s a possibility that they’ll come back in the fall and want to do more hearings to investigate,” said Reynolds. “They’re continuing to learn more things.”

In his CBS interview, Kinzinger also said if he was a president sworn to defend the Constitution, he would have been going ballistic trying to save the Capitol, and that Trump did the opposite.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

