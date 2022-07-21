Man charged in connection to Radford shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fredericksburg man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Radford that happened earlier this year.

The shooting originally happened May 23 at 11:07 a.m. along the 200 block of West Main Street, according to Radford City Police.

No one was injured, but officers determined a single shot had been fired.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old D’Andre Delvon Samuels.

Samuels has been located and was charged with several felonies including, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, three counts of child endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.