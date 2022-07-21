One injured in crash involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a crash Wednesday evening after hitting a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:54 p.m., in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode Highway.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle when the patrol car was hit by the driver of a Scion. Police say the deputy wasn’t in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Scion was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

