Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

One injured in crash involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Police lights.
Police lights.(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a crash Wednesday evening after hitting a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 5:54 p.m., in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode Highway.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle when the patrol car was hit by the driver of a Scion. Police say the deputy wasn’t in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Scion was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash
A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called...
Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says

Latest News

Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash
Looking Back And Moving Forward After Deadly Crash
police lights
One killed in Franklin County crash
Family Remembers Man Killed in Crash
Family Remembers Man Killed in Crash