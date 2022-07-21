Pulaski mountain bike park taking shape

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The site of the upcoming Pulaski mountain bike park looks like piles of dirt, but soon it’ll be a playground for bike riders of all ages.

The Town of Pulaski’s Outdoor Facilities team, including coordinator Nathan Repass, is getting ready for Pulaski’s new mountain bike park.

“You can bring a family out here and have dad on his mountain bike, throwing big air off of some of the bigger jumps, while the little kids on Strider bikes are building up their skills riding on some of the more mellow stuff,” he said.

Repass says it will be one of the biggest parks of its kind in the area.

“All of this was COVID relief money from the federal government to help rebuild tourism and rebuild that outdoor experience for local residents,” he said.

Once complete it will be open to anyone at any age on almost every kind of bike.

“Mountain bikes, BMX bikes, you’re going to see kids on those little Strider bikes that don’t have pedals running around out here,’ he said. “Really any kind of bike you want to bring out here.”

E-bikes are allowed but motorcycles and dirt bikes won’t be able to ride at the park.

“We also want to make sure that everybody has a good experience, and so if you’ve got a family out here and a little kid on a Strider bike, and somebody’s trying to rev down the track and throw up a rooster tail, it’s going to be very disturbing to that experience,” he said.

While the work is underway on constructing the ramps, it’s not the only project going on in town.

“We’re also replacing or supplementing for major playgrounds in town. Heritage Park, Kiwanis Park, 6th Street and Valley Road playgrounds will also be replaced and something for smaller kids who may not own a bike,” Repass said.

