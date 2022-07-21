Pulaski River Turtle advocates for autism awareness

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A young baseball player spending his summers honing his skills in Pulaski has just been named to the Appalachian League All-Star team.

Ryland Zaborowski was recently named the league’s player of the week and has been selected to play in next week’s All-Star game. As impressive as his on-field performance is, Ryland is also an advocate for autism awareness, a diagnosis the athlete has had since he was three.

“I kind of wear that on my jersey like, ‘hey I’m on the spectrum’,” he says. “If your son is, he can do anything he wants to. A lot of the time, when I see that a parent has a kid who is on the spectrum, they kind of just lose hope right away. There’s no lost hope for kids who are on the spectrum like me.”

Ryland will play in next week’s All-Star game in North Carolina along with teammates Ryan Johnson, Avery Mabe, and TJ Fondtain.

