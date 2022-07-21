Roanoke Housing and Redevelopment Authority receives funding for more affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to build two new affordable houses.

The Authority received a $112,000 grant from the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission for affordable housing. The houses will be built on Rorer and Centre Avenues.

The housing authority’s executive director explained the board is working on housing options now, while long term developments take place.

”We are about to open up our Section 8 waitlist within the next couple of weeks,” David Bustamente said. “Even though those units are not owned by the housing authority, that will give the opportunity for residents of the community to go out and look for affordable housing units.”

Construction on the two new houses will start in about six months.

